Mahesh Babu to romance Janhvi Kapoor? Details inside

Hyderabad: Late superstars Krishna and Sridevi gave us numerous memorable blockbuster films, and now it seems like it is the turn of Mahesh Babu and Janhvi Kapoor to work together. If ongoing buzz in the media and film industry is to be believed, Mahesh will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega project.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to romance two big Telugu heroes, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been approached by Rajamouli for “SSMB 29,” according to a report in CineJosh. Rajamouli is known for casting heroines and ability to elevate them into memorable characters. Janhvi, considered a perfect fit for the role, is reportedly keen on this opportunity.

While the official announcement regarding the lead actress of SSMB 29 is still awaited, Janhvi’s potential involvement has created a buzz, leaving fans eager for confirmation.

More About Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29

The much-anticipated film, starring Mahesh Babu and helmed by SS Rajamouli, is said to be a jungle adventure drama. The film draws inspiration for the hero’s character from Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology.

Additionally, there are rumors about the filmmakers considering various actors from different sectors of the industry for the movie. The film is being made on a massive, record-breaking budget of over Rs 1000 crores.