Mahesh Babu’s big event in Hyderabad tomorrow: All details

Hyderabad: The entire Indian cinema is looking forward to this crazy combination project, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s next movie. Rajamouli, the mega director known for delivering blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is back with another ambitious project. Finally, after a long wait, the exciting update about SSMB 29 is here.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are teaming up for a massive new movie, SSMB 29, which promises to be a global adventure. The film is set to officially launch on January 2, 2025, with a grand ceremony at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

A Big-Budget Film

The movie, produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, has an estimated budget of over Rs. 1,000 crores. It is planned as a two-part film, with the first part expected to release in 2027 and the second in 2028.

Music will be composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani. While the full cast hasn’t been revealed yet, rumors suggest that Priyanka Chopra might play the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran could appear as the villain.

The film will take audiences on a thrilling journey across continents, with some scenes set in the Amazon rainforest. Rajamouli has also scouted stunning locations in Africa for the shoot.

Mahesh Babu’s Transformation

Mahesh Babu is preparing for a powerful role, inspired by Lord Hanuman. He’s undergoing a complete makeover, including growing long hair and building a muscular physique.