Mahesh Babu’s classic Murari breaks box office records

Hyderabad: On August 9th, Mahesh Babu’s film Murari was re-released in theaters to celebrate the superstar’s birthday. The movie, a fan favorite, drew large crowds, with many theaters completely full. Fans were eager to experience the nostalgia of Murari on the big screen once again.

In just two days, Murari earned an impressive Rs. 7.4 crores, breaking records and surpassing the box office collections of some of Mahesh Babu’s other re-released films. Social media was flooded with videos and photos of fans enjoying the movie and reliving the excitement.

Fans also celebrated Mahesh Babu’s birthday at the theaters, making the event even more special.

Director Krishna Vamsi, who directed Murari, thanked the entire team, especially Mahesh Babu and his fans, for making the re-release such a big success. He mentioned that the success of Murari wouldn’t have been possible without the support of everyone involved, including the producer.

The re-release of Murari not only set new records but also showed how much Mahesh Babu’s fans still love and admire him. The event was a true celebration of the bond between a superstar and his fans.