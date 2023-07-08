Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s FEE for ad will shock you!

Hyderabad: Being a child of a superstar comes with a lot of perks. From easy access to projects to having a fanbase early on in your career which gives one credibility in the industry. Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar is enjoying these benefits at a young age.

This 11-year-old has already achieved celebrity status and has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Sitara acted in the commercial for PMJ Jewels. The brand has also announced her as their new brand ambassador. Discussions about her remuneration fees have been doing rounds among netizens.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s salary

According to Telugu media portals, the 11-year-old was given a whopping Rs 1 crore by the brand for the advertisement. The amount is much more than some of the actresses get in the industry. This is not it, the advertisement was unveiled at Times Square in New York on the 4th of July, concurring with the American Independence Day and making her the youngest star kid to feature on one of Times Square’s billboards.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny marks Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s first on-screen appearance. The brand has also started an exclusive jewelry line with the young actress which has her name engraved on different pieces of jewelry.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama, Guntur Kaaram which is scheduled to be released on 13 January 2024.