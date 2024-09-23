Mahesh Babu’s family member in Bigg Boss 18, check her photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s premiere. It has been officially announced that the show will begin on October 6. The makers have teased a grand launch, with the season themed around “Past, Present, and Future,” offering a futuristic twist for the house’s design.

Shilpa Shirodkar In Bigg Boss 18

One of the most interesting names on the confirmed contestants’ list is Shilpa Shirodkar, the sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of superstar Mahesh Babu. This news has sparked a buzz among fans and viewers alike.

Shilpa has signed the dotted line and is all set to make her appearance on the popular reality show.

More About The Actress

Shilpa Shirodkar is a well-known actress who rose to fame in the late ’80s and ’90s, making her debut with Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar (1989), alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, where she played the role of a blind girl. Her career flourished as she starred in several Hindi films through the ’90s, becoming a prominent figure in the industry.

After a 13-year break from acting, Shilpa made a television comeback with the Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. She continued her television journey with roles in Silsila Pyar Ka on Star Plus and Savitri Devi College & Hospital on Colors TV, further cementing her place on the small screen.

In 2020, Shilpa returned to films with Guns of Banaras.

As Shilpa steps into the Bigg Boss 18 house, her entry is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the show. With her rich acting career and experience in both films and television, she is poised to be a strong contestant, and her fan base is sure to rally behind her.

Are you excited to see Shilpa Shirodkar in the Bigg Boss house? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.