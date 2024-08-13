Mahesh Babu’s family watches Murari at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: On August 9th, theaters buzzed with excitement as Mahesh Babu’s classic film, Murari, made its grand re-entry to the big screen. Celebrating the superstar’s birthday, the re-release wasn’t just a screening—it was a nostalgic journey for countless fans.

Adding to the birthday festivities, Mahesh Babu and his family took a brief escape from Hyderabad, jetting off for a quick family trip. Now back in the city, the celebrations continue. Today, on August 13th, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter, Sitara, were spotted at AMB Cinemas, immersing themselves in the “Murari” experience.

Mahesh Babu has been working hard to build muscle and has changed his appearance with a full beard and long hair. Fans were surprised and excited to see this new look. Photos of him with this style have spread quickly on social media.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next big venture, tentatively titled “SSMB 29.” This action adventure promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Helmed by the acclaimed director Rajamouli, the film boasts a powerhouse team. Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani is set to craft its music, while the story comes from the brilliant mind of V. Vijayendra Prasad. Produced under the Sri Durga Arts banner by K.L. Narayana.