Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram creates box office storm in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram has created a box office storm in Hyderabad, as the film opened to a massive response from fans and critics alike. The film will be released on Friday, January 12. The advance bookings for Guntur Kaaram have been started and the response is quite phenomenal.

According to Book My Show, more than 17,000 tickets have been sold in just 1 hour (while filing this report). The movie has already earned approx. Rs 2.25cr gross in Hyderabad from advance bookings.

Prices Hiked In Telangana

The makers of the movie have requested the government to allow them to increase ticket prices and screen special shows during the 1st week of the release.

The government has approved their request and issued orders. As per the order, the ticket prices have been revised to Rs.65 for single-screen theatres and Rs.100 for multiplex theatres across the state. These revised rates will be in effect for a week, from Jan 12th to Jan 18th. Also, the government has granted permission for the screening of 6 shows per day in Hyderabad during the 1st week.

Guntur Kaaram Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

The movie ticket prices in Hyderabad which are usually sold at the range of Rs 150 to 300, have gone up to Rs 400-500 in multiplexes and Rs 250-350 for single screens for Guntur Kaaram. Bookings at PVR are yet to be opened.

The release of Guntur Kaaram is one of the most anticipated events of 2024. People are eagerly waiting to see how it performs at the box office.