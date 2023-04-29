Mahesh Babu’s Louis Vuitton bag at Hyd airport turns heads, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu knows how to make a statement when it comes to travelling in style! On his way to a family vacation, the Telugu superstar was spotted at the airport carrying a luxurious Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack. Let’s just say the bag was enough to draw attention.

The Christopher MM backpack is the epitome of high-end fashion, with its sleek black and blue design and signature LV monogram. But it was the price that drew our attention—a whopping Rs 3.92L! Yes, you read that correctly.

While most of us would be satisfied with a simple backpack, Mahesh Babu’s Louis Vuitton accessory is a true work of art. This backpack is not only stylish but also functional, as it is made of high-quality materials and has multiple compartments. Not to mention the added benefit of displaying your impeccable taste in designer fashion.

Carrying this backpack, however, is just another way for Mahesh Babu, who is known for his impeccable fashion sense, to make a statement. With its spacious compartments and sleek design, the Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack is the ideal combination of style and functionality. His selection of this Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack displays a desire to flaunt his wealth and status. And it’s being carried by Mahesh Babu.

The Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack worn by Mahesh Babu is not for the faint of heart (or wallet). However, if you want to make a statement and turn heads, this bag is well worth the money.