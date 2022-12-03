Mahesh Babu’s new cafe launch in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, and Lakshmi Manchu, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu became the latest celebrity to venture into the restaurant business. The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ actor has partnered with Asian group and popular city-based food brand Minerva to open his first-ever luxurious cafe here.

The dining outlet ‘AN Restaurants, a combination of 111 Minerva Coffee Shop and Palace Heights’, was inaugurated on December 1. ‘AN’ stands for Asian Namrata. It is located beside Cafe Niloufer Premium Lounge at Banjara Hills Rd No 12, Hyderabad. Asian Cinemas Group owner and producer Suneil Narang launched the cafe with a Pooja ceremony. Neither Mahesh Babu nor his wife Namrata Shirodhkar attended it as the couple is grieving the loss of the actor’s father and superstar Krishna.

Several pictures of the launch ceremony are surfacing on Twitter. Have a look.

Getting ready for a grand opening

Pooja tomorrow@AsianSuniel @urstrulyMahesh joint venture..

All the best Sunil Anna and Namtratha Garu pic.twitter.com/x5zfJRUZUa — devipriya (@sairaaj44) November 29, 2022

According to AN Restaurants Instagram handle, there is another grand opening ceremony of the luxury cafe on December 8, 2022. Star couple Mahesh and Namrata are likely to attend it. More details about the same are still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has two interesting movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas.