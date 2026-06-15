Mahesh Babu’s next after SS Rajamouli? Buchi Babu responds

Hyderabad: The success of Peddi has not only strengthened director Buchi Babu Sana’s position in Tollywood but has also sparked fresh discussions about his possible next project with Superstar Mahesh Babu.

For several months, rumours have suggested that Buchi Babu is preparing a story for Mahesh Babu. While there is no official confirmation yet, the topic has once again become a hot discussion among fans and film circles.

Did Buchi Babu Confirm a Film With Mahesh Babu?

During the Peddi success celebrations, Buchi Babu was asked about the reports linking him with Mahesh Babu. The director chose not to reveal much and simply stated that the right time would reveal everything.

His response neither confirmed nor denied the collaboration. However, it has kept the speculation alive and increased curiosity among fans.

Is Buchi Babu Planning a Mythological Story?

According to ongoing industry buzz, Buchi Babu is reportedly working on a mythological drama that could be pitched to Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest that the actor has heard a basic storyline and may consider the project after completing his ongoing film with director SS Rajamouli.

At the moment, these reports remain unofficial and there has been no announcement from either side.

The possibility of Mahesh Babu and Buchi Babu working together has generated mixed reactions online. While some fans are excited to see a fresh collaboration, others feel Mahesh Babu may need an even bigger-scale project after his highly ambitious film with Rajamouli.

The discussion has become one of the most talked-about topics among Telugu cinema fans on social media.

Official Announcement Still Awaited

For now, the Mahesh Babu and Buchi Babu project remains a rumour. Until an official announcement arrives, fans can only wait and watch as one of Tollywood’s most discussed potential collaborations continues to make headlines.