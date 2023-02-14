Mahesh Babu’s son chased by media in Hyderabad, sparks outrage

Hyderabad: The issue of media interference into the lives of celebrities and their children or the ‘starkids,’ has been a matter of concern among stars and their fans. In recent years, there have been several instances of media personnel chasing and hounding the children of famous actors, which makes them uncomfortable and causes distress. One such incident happened with Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni in Hyderabad recently.

Gautam was chased by the media during the Formula E race in Hyderabad that took place in the city last week. While the star kid was walking towards the event venue, he was approached by a group of media personnel who were trying to take his interview. Despite his attempts to avoid them, the media chased him for some distance, causing him distress and leaving him nervous.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, sparking outrage among fans who have expressed their anger towards the media for their intrusive behavior. It was clear from the video that Gautham was uncomfortable answering the questions.

Check below how people reacted to this incident:

“Hey, do you have any sense? You are a reporter; is this called journalism? Shame on you!”

Don’t make him feel so scared.

Why are you chasing the boy and making him feel uncomfortable?