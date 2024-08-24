Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham starts film training in New York

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children, Sitara and Gautham, recently left Hyderabad for a family trip. The actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a casual outfit.

According to reports, the family is heading to the USA, with their first stop being New York. This trip is special because Gautham, Mahesh Babu’s son, is set to join the prestigious New York University.

Gautham will be studying for a degree and receiving training in acting and other filmmaking skills. The University of New York is known for being one of the most expensive and highly regarded institutions, with many top Hollywood actors and technicians having studied there.

Gautham will spend several years training before making his debut in Telugu cinema. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is expected to return to Hyderabad next month. He will then start working on a big film project with SS Rajamouli, which will take over two years to complete and will be released internationally.

Recently, Namrata, Sitara, and Gautham visited the holy site of Tirupati to seek blessings, but Mahesh Babu did not join them.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram’s ‘Guntur Kaaram.’ He will also be voicing the character Mufasa in the Telugu version of Disney’s upcoming movie ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ which is set to release on December 20.