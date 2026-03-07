Mahhi Vij hosts Iftar for team, says it brings her ‘peace’

Mumbai: Television actress Mahhi Vij shared a glimpse of how she celebrates the spirit of Ramadan on set, revealing that she makes it a point to arrange Iftar for the entire team whenever she is shooting during the holy month.

Taking to Instagram, the actress extended “Happy Iftaar” wishes and spoke about how the simple act of sharing food brings her immense peace. She shared a string of images and videos of the whole team sitting and eating together during Iftaari time.

She also mentioned that during Ramadan shoots, she always ensures that Iftar is organised for everyone on the set.

“Happy Iftaar. During Ramadan shoots, I always arrange Iftar for the entire team. Watching everyone enjoy the food together brings me so much peace. In the end, all I truly seek is love and togetherness,” Mahhi wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently seen in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. It stars Rishita Kothari, and Parth Samthaan.

The story is set in Lucknow. Seher, aspires to be a doctor as per her mother, Kausar’s wishes but her father, Parvez, who ill treats the two is against the same. The three travel to Lucknow and settle with Parvez’s second wife, Sofia.

In other news, it was on January 4, that Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali, who got married in 2011, announced the news of their separation via a social media post.

The post read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic).”

They promised to be good parents to their 3 children while living their individual lives.

“For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” they added.

Mahhi and Jay further clarified that their decision does not come from a negative place, and they chose peace over drama.

They further wrote, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

In the end, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other.

“We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward”, the post concluded.