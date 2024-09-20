Mahindra praises CM Revanth’s vision for Young India Skill University

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged industrialists and corporate leaders to collaborate with the Young India Skill University by contributing to its corpus fund and infrastructure, offering to name buildings and facilities after the donors.

At a meeting with the university’s Board of Governors, industry leaders, and company representatives, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s plan to make the university a national model for skill development. The event, attended by prominent figures including Anand Mahindra, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, focused on engaging the private sector in supporting the university’s growth.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of the university, praising his experience and leadership. He announced that the state government has allocated 150 acres and ₹100 crore for the university’s development. The CM also revealed plans for establishing a Sports University aimed at preparing athletes for the 2028 Olympics.

Mahindra, in turn, praised Revanth’s vision, describing him as a competent leader with a clear focus on skill development. “That’s why I agreed to chair the university board. While governments typically prioritize subsidies, the CM’s focus on training youth as professionals is truly commendable,” Mahindra stated.