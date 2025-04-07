Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry has given us some unforgettable on-screen pairs over the years, and now, fans are buzzing about a fresh jodi that’s already being called a blockbuster in the making – Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali.

The two superstars are all set to star together not in one, but two exciting projects!

Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali’s film

First up is a special Eid telefilm for HUM TV, written by none other than Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. The shoot is already in full swing, and their on-set pictures are making waves all over social media. And yes – the release date is finally out!

The telefilm will premiere this Eid ul Azha, June 7. Fans can’t wait to see this magical duo light up the screen. The title and other cast is still under the wraps.

That’s not all – Mahira and Wahaj will also be seen together in Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama ‘Mitti De Baway’, which is expected to go on floors after Eid ul Azha.

Two projects, one sizzling on-screen pair – are you excited to watch Mahira and Wahaj together? Comment below!