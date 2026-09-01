Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s past unravels in new drama teaser

The teaser also hints that their relationship will take a darker turn. After Baala is sent to prison, Billo rises to become a spiritual leader.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali in a dramatic scene from the new drama teaser.
Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Islamabad: Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are ready to bring an intense tale of love, class and betrayal to television with their upcoming Pakistani drama Mitti De Baway.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the contrasting backgrounds of their characters, Bilquees, also known as Billo, and Iqbal, called Baala. While Billo comes from an influential and affluent household, Baala belongs to a financially struggling family and accompanies his mother as she performs at weddings.

Their social differences appear to play a major role in the story. One scene shows Billo looking down on Baala’s family background, while he seemingly struggles with the way society perceives him.

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The teaser also hints that their relationship will take a darker turn. After Baala is sent to prison, Billo rises to become a spiritual leader. However, their paths cross again, bringing unresolved emotions and simmering resentment back to the surface.

The final moments further raise the stakes as Billo warns Baala that if she is ruined, she will not let him prosper either. While the drama promises romance, power struggles and revenge, its premiere date remains under wraps.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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