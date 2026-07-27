Mahira Khan endorses Israel-linked brands, then attends Gaza event

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has come under criticism on social media after attending a charity fundraising event in London for humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

The event, organised by Luxe Events UK along with its charity partners, aimed to raise funds for people affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Mahira attended as the chief celebrity guest, interacting with members of the British-Pakistani community and taking part in a Q & A session.

However, videos from the event soon went viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While many fans praised Mahira for supporting the humanitarian cause and appreciated her warm interaction with attendees, others accused her of being hypocritical.

Several social media users pointed out that Mahira Khan has endorsed global brands such as L’Oréal Paris and Pepsi, which are frequently mentioned in boycott campaigns related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Another video of Mahira dancing at the same event also drew criticism, with some users claiming the programme looked more like a promotional event than a fundraiser. Others defended the actress, saying that the purpose of the evening was to attract attention and raise donations for humanitarian relief.

One wrote, “Does anyone know she promotes Israeli brand L’Oréal and was also recently in a Pepsi ad?”

Another commented, “Is she dancing for Gaza? Is this going to solve the problems being faced by people in Gaza?” One more social media user wrote, “Where is the sympathy? Where are the emotions for Gaza people? This event has nothing to do with Gaza.”

Here’s video of Mahira Khan shooting for Pepsi and Loreal.

Mahira has not responded to the criticism so far.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming Pakistani drama Mitti De Baway, alongside Wahaj Ali.