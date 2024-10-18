Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s fairytale wedding video trends online

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, known for their unforgettable on-screen chemistry in the iconic drama Humsafar, have surprised fans once again. The duo recently made headlines when they reunited in a new bridal attire advertisement.

And now, a new video clip from the ad has gone viral, showcasing the pair in a stunning wedding setting.

In the viral clip, Mahira Khan shines as a bride, gracefully walking down the aisle. She dons a traditional bridal lehenga-choli set in pastel pink, intricately adorned with silver embroidery, shimmering beadwork, and delicate sequins. The hem of her lehenga is further enhanced with striking green and red accents, adding a rich contrast to the soft pink tones.

Fawad Khan, equally captivating, plays the role of the groom. He is seen by Mahira’s side in a classic cream sherwani, perfectly embodying the dulha.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with many taking to social media to express their admiration. “Perfect couple, they should get married,” one fan commented, while another hailed them as the “best onscreen couple.”

Fawad Khan is celebrated for his roles in Bollywood hits like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira Khan, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The duo is set to reunite for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on the acclaimed Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. Fans are eagerly awaiting their big-screen return, and this bridal ad has only fueled anticipation for what’s to come.