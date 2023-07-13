Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s salaries for their 1st Netflix series!

Hyderabad: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the exceptional duo that charmed audiences with their chemistry in the Pakistani hit drama Humsafar, are about to enthral viewers once more.

Yes. Your favourite couple, who still holds a special place in their fan’s hearts for their unforgettable on-screen chemistry, are all set to star in Pakistan’s first Netflix original. Since the news of this project surfaced on the internet, fans have been eagerly seeking every possible detail, including the remuneration of the cast.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Fees for Netflix’s first Urdu series

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, who were last seen together in the recently released cult classic film ‘Maula Jatt’, are apparently charging in crores!

Yes. You read that right!

According to several Pakistani websites, Fawad Khan is said to charge Rs 2 crore ((PKR) for each film, whereas Mahira is said to charge between Rs 3- 5 lakhs (PKR) per episode in dramas. She is also rumoured to charge in crores for feature films. According to information Fabceleb’s website, her per-movie remuneration is over Rs 3cr (PKR).

While it is speculated that they may charge a figure similar to their previous remuneration, it is also possible that they could demand a higher fee, considering the magnitude of their association with a global streaming platform like Netflix.

Well, we can’t wait to witness their impending reunion in the Netflix project. Apart from Mahira and Fawad, the series will also star Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com, for more information.