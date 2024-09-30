Mahira Khan gets hate for latest dance video, ‘She should exit’

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses, is known for her massive fan following not just in her homeland but also across India. Fans eagerly await her dramas, social media posts, and offscreen videos, often showering her with love and admiration.

However, her latest video from the Hum Awards 2024, held in London over the past weekend, has drawn unexpected criticism.

In the viral video, Mahira can be seen performing a dance to the iconic title track of Humsafar, a drama that skyrocketed her to fame alongside Fawad Khan. Dressed in a stunning black full-sleeve anarkali, Mahira looked ethereal as she took to the stage.

Despite her graceful appearance, it was her dance performance that seemed to have struck a sour note with many netizens.

The actress was mercilessly trolled for her dance steps, which some labeled as “silly” and lacking in coordination with the song’s emotional depth. A number of social media users took to the comments to express their disappointment.

One commented, “She should exit now,” while another remarked, “Dancing same silly steps.” Criticism continued with comments like, “Lyrics and her expressions are totally opposite,” and “Same tackiness in 2024.”

Many felt the performance did not do justice to the emotional weight of the Humsafar track, with another user calling it a “disappointing performance.”

On the professional front, she is all set to make a highly anticipated return with her role in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Her loyal fans are excitedly awaiting the new project, hopeful that it will showcase her talent in a fresh light.