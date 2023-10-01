Mahira Khan gets married for second time, here’s FIRST video

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has officially tied the knot with her long-term beau, Salim Karim, a businessman. This news has been confirmed by the wedding photographer, who shared a glimpse of the beautiful destination wedding on Instagram stories.

Adding to the confirmation, Mahira Khan’s talent manager, Anushay Talha Khan, also shared the news on her Instagram. The video showcases Mahira, adorned in a white ensemble, making her way towards the stage. However, her face was not revealed.

As previously mentioned, Mahira Khan’s wedding took place at a picturesque hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab. However, specific details about the exact venue have not been revealed. The serene and beautiful hill station provided a charming backdrop for her D-day, adding to the magic and splendor of the celebration.

For those who don’t know, this is Mahira Khan’s second marriage. She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, with whom she has a son named Azlan. Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end in 2015.

Mahira and Salim Karim have been in a relationship for several years, though they had kept it private. They were often seen together at various events and in photos with friends.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating more glimpses of the lovely bride, Mahira!