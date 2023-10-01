Mahira Khan gets married for second time, here’s FIRST video

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:07 am IST
Mahira Khan gets married for second time, here's FIRST video
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim (Instagram)

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has officially tied the knot with her long-term beau, Salim Karim, a businessman. This news has been confirmed by the wedding photographer, who shared a glimpse of the beautiful destination wedding on Instagram stories.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Adding to the confirmation, Mahira Khan’s talent manager, Anushay Talha Khan, also shared the news on her Instagram. The video showcases Mahira, adorned in a white ensemble, making her way towards the stage. However, her face was not revealed.

As previously mentioned, Mahira Khan’s wedding took place at a picturesque hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab. However, specific details about the exact venue have not been revealed. The serene and beautiful hill station provided a charming backdrop for her D-day, adding to the magic and splendor of the celebration.

MS Education Academy

For those who don’t know, this is Mahira Khan’s second marriage. She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, with whom she has a son named Azlan. Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end in 2015.

Mahira and Salim Karim have been in a relationship for several years, though they had kept it private. They were often seen together at various events and in photos with friends.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating more glimpses of the lovely bride, Mahira!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button