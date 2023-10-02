More photos and videos from Mahira Khan’s secret Nikah

Mahira Khan's intimate Nikah ceremony took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

Published: 2nd October 2023 11:18 am IST
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding photos (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known for her roles in ‘Raees’ and ‘Humsafar,’ surprised her fans and the public last night when videos and photos of her enchanting wedding went viral. Mahira said “I do” to her close friend and businessman Salim Karim in a cozy wedding ceremony on Sunday, October 1. The intimate Nikah ceremony took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Mahira Khan, Salim Karim’s Wedding Video

Images and videos of Mahira and Salim’s secret wedding have been going crazy viral on Instagram. First glimpses of their dreamy wedding were officially shared on social media by her talent manager, Anushay Talha Khan, and photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik.

In one touching video, Mahira Khan is seen gracefully walking down the aisle towards Salim, who is visibly emotional and wipes away his tears. Salim tenderly lifts her veil and places a loving kiss on her forehead before sharing a heartfelt hug.

Mahira looked radiant in a soft pastel lehenga with a delicate veil, while Salim donned a handsome black sherwani paired with a blue turban.

Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Mahira will next be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’.

