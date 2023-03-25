Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’, says Pakistani senator

Mumbai: The most popular and one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan, Mahira Khan enjoys a huge fan following across borders. She shot to fame in India after her 2011 Pakistani drama ‘Humsafar’ which also stars Fawad Khan.

The Pakistani beauty finally made it to Bollywood in 2017 with the film Raees opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The on-screen couple managed to drag the audience to the cinema halls across borders. After Raees, it was expected that Mahira Khan would be offered several more big projects but due to political tensions between Pakistan and India, she could not be a part of any other Bollywood film.

Despite not being allowed to work in India, various Pakistani actors and actresses still dream of working with SRK. Like others, Mahira Khan had always expressed her admiration and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The actress recently during an event at ‘The Arts Council of Pakistan’ once again praised King Khan. She recalled her journey while shooting Raees and admired SRK’s performance in Pathaan. Mahira’s love for SRK did not go down well with Pakistani senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan.

Dr Afnan Ullah Khan while taking to Twitter made a nasty comment against Mahira Khan. He alleged that the actress is suffering from a mental problem and that she flatters Indian actors for money. The senator also took a dig at popular Pakistani humorist and satirist Anwar Maqsood. He said that Anwar Maqsood is drunk these days. He said that both Mahira Khan and Anwar Maqsood are ‘shameless’.

Netizens seem divided over the senator’s tweet and it has made to the headlines too. Check out the tweet below