Mahira Khan on smoking pic with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Thought it was end’

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has faced many ups and downs in her life, both personally and professionally. Yet, she continues to inspire others with her strength and determination.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Mahira opened up about some of her toughest moments. She spoke about her struggles as a single mother after her divorce in 2015, raising her son Azlan while managing a demanding career. She also reflected on the viral 2017 photos of her smoking with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in New York, which led to heavy backlash.

“When those photos went viral, I thought my career was over,” she admitted. “There was an article called ‘The Little White Dress’ that said I had achieved so much but might lose it all. It was heartbreaking. I cried every day and couldn’t get out of bed. It affected my work and personal life deeply.”

Despite the criticism, Mahira chose to remain silent and focus on her priorities. “I made decisions that were right for me and my child,” she said. She also credited the brands she worked with for standing by her during the tough times. Their support helped her stay strong and move forward.

Mahira’s ability to bounce back is remarkable. In 2022, she remarried businessman Salim Karim, finding happiness in her personal life. Her career continues to thrive as well. She is set to star alongside Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.