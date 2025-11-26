Mahira Khan picks her top 3 favorite Pakistani actors, no Wahaj

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is currently busy promoting her highly anticipated upcoming film Neelofar, which releases on November 28 and stars Fawad Khan opposite her. The movie is already creating major buzz as the iconic Humsafar pair reunites after The Legend of Maula Jatt.

As part of the film’s extensive promotions over the past month, Mahira has been making multiple media appearances and giving interviews where she continues to answer fans’ frequently asked questions. One such moment caught attention when she revealed the names of her three all-time favourite actors during an interview on Mansoor Ali Khan’s show.

Mahira Khan Reveals Her Top Three Favourite Actors

When asked to name her favourites, Mahira smiled and responded with three names: Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan.

Her choices didn’t surprise fans, considering her strong professional history with all three stars.

Her Best Pairings

Mahira and Humayun Saeed have shared the screen in multiple hits, including the film Bin Roye, its TV adaptation, and the 2025 romantic comedy Love Guru.

Meanwhile, her pairing with Fawad Khan remains one of the most iconic in Pakistani entertainment. The duo became household names after their blockbuster drama Humsafar (2011), followed by global success with The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022). They now return together in Neelofar and Netflix’s first Pakistan-focused original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Mahira has also delivered major success with Fahad Mustafa, starring opposite him in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad (2022). Their chemistry was praised so widely that the pair is now confirmed for a new romantic comedy under Big Bang Entertainment, with another possible project being discussed.

What About Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan?

Interestingly, Mahira’s list did not include fan-favourite Wahaj Ali, leading to social media chatter. However, many fans are hopeful the two will share the screen in the future.