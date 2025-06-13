Mumbai: The crash of a London-bound flight from Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, has left the world stunned and heartbroken. Air India Flight AI171, which was headed to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, near Ahmedabad’s Megh Nagar area.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of more than 200 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. As per reports, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals.

Following the heartbreaking news, celebrities across the globe have been reacting with shock and sorrow. Several Pakistani actors and public figures also took to social media to share their condolences.

Actress Sana Javed penned an emotional note saying, “So many lives lost in an instant… beyond comprehension. Words cannot describe the pain my heartfelt sympathies are with the families of the deceased.”

Superstar Mahira Khan shared her grief, writing, “Saddened by the crash of Air India. Tragic. Condolences to all who are grieving such a big loss.” Actor Fahad Mustafa also joined in prayers for the victims and their families.

Actors Mawra Hocane, Hania Aamir, and others too expressed their sadness through emotional Instagram stories and heartfelt messages.

Several Indian celebrities have also reacted, offering their thoughts and prayers to the affected families, as the world continues to mourn this unprecedented aviation tragedy.