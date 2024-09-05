Mahira Khan walks down aisle with Fawad Khan, video goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, celebrated for their iconic on-screen chemistry in the hit drama Humsafar, have once again captured the hearts of fans. A latest video showing the two in bridal attire has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans eagerly speculating about their latest collaboration.

In the viral clip, Mahira is seen walking down the aisle as a bride, while Fawad stands by her side as the groom. The video quickly sparked excitement and rumors, with many fans commenting, ‘thought it is a realwedding’. However, sources reveal that the footage is from an upcoming project, possibly an advertisement.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement online. One commented, “Omg, my first thought was ‘ARE THEY GETTING MARRIED?’ Leaving logic behind.” Another added, “UFF Mahira and Fawad are true icons and superstars of Pakistan. I can not wait to see them in JBHSSL and Neelofer.”

A third one wrote, “13 years later and they still screammm chemistryyyy.”

Humsafar Stage Adaptation In India

Meanwhile, in other exciting news, Humsafar is set to receive a stage adaptation in India. Imran Zahid, a theatre and film actor, confirmed that discussions are underway with Pakistan’s HUM TV for the rights. “We are currently in discussions with Momina Duraid, the creative head of HUM TV and CEO of MD Productions, who also happens to be the creator of Humsafar,” Zahid revealed.

Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s Movie Release In India

Additionally, fans of the duo can look forward to the much-anticipated release of Fawad and Mahira’s movie The Legend of Maula Jatt in India. Originally set for a 2023 release, the film, which has been hailed as a revolutionary piece of South Asian cinema, is now expected to hit Indian theatres on September 20, 2024.

The movie’s release is highly anticipated following Fawad Khan’s previous successes in Bollywood, including Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, while Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

As the ban on Pakistani actors in Bollywood is lifted, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this beloved duo to the big screen.