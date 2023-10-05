Mahira Khan wears Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta for her Nikah – pics

Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, widely recognized for her roles in Bollywood movie Raees and the Pak drama Humsafar, recently embarked on a new chapter of her life as she married her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim. The dreamy wedding took place on October 1 at a picturesque location in Bhurban, Pakistan, surrounded by the love and warmth of close family and friends.

The actress shared several snapshots from her magical wedding on her Instagram on Thursday. Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi.”

What caught our attention was her stunning white and golden outfit — Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta that she wore during one of her wedding ceremonies. Mahira looked absolutely breathtaking in this traditional Nizami attire, embodying the elegance and grace of the Hyderabadi culture.

About Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta

Khada Dupatta is a traditional outfit originating from Hyderabad. It is an elaborate wedding ensemble comprising a kurta, chooridaar (extra-long slim pants that gather at the ankles), and a 6-yard dupatta. Typically associated with Hyderabadi brides, this attire is mainly known for its style of wearing/draping the dupatta.

Coming back to Mahira Khan, this is her second wedding. She was previously married to actor Ali Askari with whom she has a son – Azlan. They both called it quits in 2015.