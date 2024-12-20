Mahira Khan’s role in Pakistan’s 1st Netflix project to shock fans

Islamabad: Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known for her exceptional acting in hit Lollywood dramas and her gorgeous looks, is all set to make her mark in the OTT world. Mahira will debut on Netflix with its first Pakistan-themed original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, an adaptation of the beloved Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq.

In an interview with BBC, Mahira Khan shared her excitement about the highly anticipated project and spilled beans on her role. “I am playing Raahat in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It’s a minor role in the book but much more impactful in the series. This is something completely new for me, and it might even shock my fans,” she revealed.

Her statement has left fans intrigued and eager to see her transformation in the series. Known for delivering powerful performances in projects like Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt, Mahira is expected to bring something unique to this groundbreaking venture.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring some of Pakistan’s biggest stars, including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Khushhal Khan, and Bilal Ashraf, among others.

On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan, a film that broke records at the box office, and the 2023 drama Razia.