Mahira Sharma’s latest comment about Mohammmed Siraj shocks fans

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been making headlines not just for his on-field performances but also for his personal life. Strong rumors had been floating on the internet suggesting that the cricketer was dating TV actress Mahira Sharma. Social media was flooded with fan edits, videos, and speculations about their alleged relationship. However, both remained tight-lipped and never reacted, until now.

Mahira Sharma has finally put an end to the buzz.

Mahira Sharma reacts to dating rumours with Siraj

In an interview with Filmy Gyan, Mahira was asked about fans expressing heartbreak over her rumored relationship with Siraj. Responding with surprise, she said, “Kisi ka kuch nahi hai (There is nothing). I’m not dating anyone.”

When asked how she deals with such link-up rumors as a public figure, Mahira stated, “Fans can connect you with anyone. We can’t stop them. When I work, I am linked to my co-stars too. They make edits and all. But I don’t give much importance to all this. If you like it, do it, but there is nothing like this.”

Last month, ETimes had reported that Mahira and Siraj were in a hush-hush relationship and had been getting to know each other for months. The dating speculations had sparked after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and both started following each other on social media.

However, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, had already dismissed the rumors in an interview with Times Now, saying, “What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?”

With Mahira’s clarification, the dating rumors have now been put to rest, clearing the air once and for all.