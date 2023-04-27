Mahmood Paracha to visit Hyderabad for two-day seminar

Hyderabad: Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Mahmood Paracha, has been invited by the Muslim United Federation to visit Hyderabad for a two-day seminar on April 29 and 30.

The President of the Muslim United Federation, Maulana Hakeem Sufi Syed Shah Mohammad Khairuddin Quadri, informed the media that Paracha’s struggle to protect Wakf property and uphold the constitution of the country will further strengthen the efforts.

The first session of the seminar will be held on April 29, where prominent lawyers and advocates of Telangana state will participate to discuss the responsibility of every Muslim in protecting Wakf property.

The second session will be held on April 30, 10 AM onwards at the office of The Siasat Daily, J.N. Road, Abids, Hyderabad titled ‘Dastoor Ka Tahaffuz Aur Hamari Zimmedariyan’ (Protection of Constitution and Our Responsibility).

Maulana Hakeem Sufi Syed Shah Muhammad Khairuddin Quadri will preside over the meeting, along with intellectuals and scholars, which will also be attended by a large number of dignitaries from the city. The Democratic Advocate Association will also participate in the program, and Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed Advocate, Mohammad Qasim Ali, Mohammad Afzaluddin Deccani Advocate, and Maulana Shafi Masoodi will be the Convener.

The General Secretary of the Muslim United Federation, Abrar Hussain Azad, has urged lawmakers and intellectuals of the state to attend both sessions of the seminar.

Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha, is well known for his fearless remarks. He courted controversy by stating that he would organise camps to provide help to people from Muslims, SC and ST communities in applying for firearm licenses and said governments have failed in protecting them. He justified his statement by saying that “we are promoting Article 19 to 21 which is a constitutional right to life. That is what we are asking people to do when the governments have failed.”