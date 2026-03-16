Mahmudabad prosecution dropped as one-time grace: Haryana to SC

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday, March 16, told the Supreme Court that it has decided not to grant sanction to prosecute Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked last year for social media posts on Operation Sindoor, as a one-time magnanimity.

Appearing for the Haryana government, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that they have closed the issue by not according sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad.

“As a one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue by not according sanction,” Raju told the bench, adding, “He may be warned not to indulge in similar activity in future.”

The bench said that since the state has decided not to grant sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad, the proceedings pending before the trial court concerned would stand closed.

“We have no reason to doubt that the petitioner is a highly learned professor and a domain expert, and he will act in a prudent manner in future,” the bench said.

The CJI said, “Sometimes, the writing in between the lines creates more problems. Sometimes, the situation is so sensitive that we all have to be careful.”

On January 6, the top court had extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the First Information Report (FIR) against Mahmudabad.

The apex court had passed the order after Raju informed it that though the chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction was given by the Haryana government so far.

The law officer had sought more time to have clear instructions as to whether the state was inclined not to grant sanction as a one-time magnanimity and close the issue.

Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18, 2025, after two FIRs were registered against him.

Mahmudabad’s social media post ‘endangeed the sovereignty, integrity’ of India

His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it was alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs – one based on a complaint by the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch – were lodged by police in Rai in Sonipat district.

Mahmudabad was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhuta (BNS) sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Several political parties and academicians had condemned Mahmudabad’s arrest.

On May 21, 2025, the top court granted Mahmudabad interim bail but refused to stay the investigation against him, and directed a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs against him.