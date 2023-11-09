Mahzooz draw: Two Indian expats become Rs 22L richer overnight

Two Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,66,178) each in the 153rd Mahzooz draw.

The winners Sherien and Bhagavath— had matched five out of the six winning numbers in the weekly Triple 100 Raffle Draw.

First winner— a resident of UAE

50-year-old Sherien, who works as a fire and safety technician, has been living in the UAE for the past two decades.

When he received a call from Mahzooz, announcing his win, he said it was “hard to believe” as it marked his first time winning such a substantial prize.

Second winner— a resident of Kuwait

35-year-old Bhagavath, who is a civil engineer, has been living in Kuwait for the last 10 years.

Bhagavath, first learnt about Mahzooz through a colleague at work. He started buying tickets since then.

Besides Sherien and Bhagavath, 47-year-old Mohamed hails from Kenya and living in UAE for the last 24 years.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, November 11, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 dirhams (Rs 793).