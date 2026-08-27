Mailardevpally police recover missing phones worth Rs 5.1 lakh

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police on Thursday, August 27, handed over 34 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 5.1 lakh to their owners. These mobile phones were traced based on the complaints filed on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

During the investigation, the police sustained efforts by utilising available technical and investigative resources and successfully traced the mobile phones from different locations.

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The recovered mobile phones were verified with the details furnished by the respective complainants. After completion of the necessary legal formalities, the recovered mobile phones were handed over to their respective owners.

The recovery of these mobile phones was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the officers and staff of Mailardevpally police station.

The police urged the public to immediately report the loss or theft of mobile phones to the nearest police station and block the lost device through the CEIR portal, so that necessary action can be initiated for tracing and recovery.