Mailardevpally Police seize banned gutkha worth Rs 7.5L, 1 held

Hyderabad: Mailardevpally Police arrested a man for allegedly transporting banned gutkha worth Rs 7.5 lakh in a truck parked in the area, police said on Thursday, August 27.

The accused was identified as Anwar Mansur Sayyad, 40, a driver from Sangli district in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off about a DCM vehicle loaded with prohibited gutkha parked at the GMR Parking Area in Mailardevpally on Wednesday, August 26, police intercepted the Eicher DCM truck bearing registration number MH-10-DT-4563 and found 50 bags of banned gutkha, each weighing around 50 kg, inside.

Sayyad was taken into custody on the spot. Police seized the gutkha consignment, the truck and a mobile phone found in his possession.

A case has been registered against him under Section 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at Mailardevpally police station. Further investigation is on.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, S Sreenivas, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandrayangutta Division, A Sudhakar, and was led by Inspector Ch Srinivas, SHO of Mailardevpally police station, along with his staff.