Main accused in Jahangirpuri violence is a BJP leader, alleges AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been instrumental in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence that occurred on April 16.

In a tweet, the AAP MLA revealed the main accused in the case, Ansar, is a part of the BJP’s cadre and plays an active role in the party’s politics. She also alleged that he helped BJP’s Jahangirpuri candidate, Sangita Bajaj contest and win elections in the constituency.

“The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots – Ansar – is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. BJP should apologize to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons,” read Atishi’s tweet in Hindi.

Jahangirpuri violence:

Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti rally. Police reported incidents of stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM.

“When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted,” Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy, said.

In a video that surfaced on social media from the procession, people can be seen waving saffron flags and carrying shotguns and pistols.

The video broadcasted by India Today, shared by Journalist Mohammed Zubair on Twitter, is of the procession passing through CD Block Market, Jahangirpuri, right before the clashes began.

People seen brandishing Pistols and shotguns during Hunaman Shobha Yatra. #Jahangirpuri pic.twitter.com/xLhdCHFANj — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 17, 2022

Who is Ansar Sheikh?

Ansar Sheikh, one of the prime accused in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence, owns a luxurious mansion in Haldia, the prime industrial township in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, and has an image of a philanthropist there.

A highly placed source in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police told IANS on condition of anonymity that following a communication from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, the state CID enquired about Ansar’s activities in Haldia. A team of the Delhi Police is likely to come to West Bengal for further investigation.

“From there we came to know that although Ansar is an original resident of Assam, he married into a family which had been living in Haldia for a long time. Soon after his marriage, Ansar built up a mansion in Haldia and used to frequently come here.

“He also developed the image of a philanthropist in Haldia by donating huge amounts for various socio-religious activities. He was also quite popular among the neighbours as whenever he used to come to Haldia, he used to arrange feasts at his mansion where the neighbours were invited,” the CID source said.

In fact, according to him, when state police enquired about Ansar at Haldia, the local people appeared surprised after coming to know about Ansar’s involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence.

(With inputs from IANS)