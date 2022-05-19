‘Main Shah Rukh Khan Hoon’: Check details of this Pakistani film

Islamabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s worldwide craze is a never-ending affair. In fact, we all are guilty of falling for his charismatic characters on screen. Every now and then, we see Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fans trying to imitate his style and charm. This time, Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider is all set to play his fan in his upcoming short film titled ‘Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon’.

The short film which is going to be released on an OTT platform will narrate the story of an aspiring actor who is also a fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Mohsin Abbas Haider took to Instagram to share a poster of his short film and captioned it, “Finally Sharing The Poster of One Of My Personal Favourite Projects as an Actor. ‘Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon’ I Played 5 Different Characters in This Short Film. Any Actor’s Dream Project. – Coming Soon.”

Speaking to Images Dawn, the Pakistani actor busted the misunderstanding that the short film was Shah Rukh Khan’s biopic. “It is the story of a fan, a struggling actor who’s strongly influenced by SRK and the way this influence has [shaped] his life. [This] character wants to be Shah Rukh Khan and acts like him as well but the rest of the characters are altogether different — they have no trace of SRK in them,” he said.