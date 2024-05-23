'Main toh hot hun he...' says SRK after suffering heat stroke

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines, not for his movies or IPL team, but for his health. The actor is currently hospitalized at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. He had been in the city for the last few days for KKR’s qualifier match.

And now, a close friend of King Khan informed Bollywood Hungama that SRK is fine and will be returning from Ahmedabad today. “SRK refuses to take holidays unless forced. This is God’s way of telling him to slow down. Standing around in the intense heat for the IPL matches has taken a toll,” said the friend.

SRK humorously commented after the heat stroke, “Arrey yaar main toh hot hoon hi. Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya.” Well, he is indeed considered one of the hottest and most handsome actors in Bollywood but he needs to take better care of his health.

SRK’s Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Statement

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared an update on his health on Thursday afternoon via social media. She thanked all the fans and well-wishers, saying, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.”

SRK is also expected to fly to Chennai for the IPL 2024 finale.