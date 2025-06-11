Maintain cleanliness, power supply during Bonalu, Muharram: GHMC

During an inspection of arrangements in Dabirpura the commissioner emphasised the importance of smooth festival proceedings.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 11th June 2025 6:53 pm IST
Ahead of Muharram, GHMC commissioner on June 11 conducts inspection at Bibi-Ka-Alam
Ahead of Muharram, GHMC commissioner on June 11 conducts inspection at Bibi-Ka-Alam

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, has directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place for devotees without causing any inconvenience during the upcoming Bonalu and Muharram festivals.

During an inspection of arrangements in Dabirpura and Lal Darwaja areas on Wednesday, June 11, the commissioner emphasised the importance of smooth festival proceedings. He instructed zonal officers to pay special attention to sanitation and cleanliness in the vicinity of religious processions and gathering spots.

Karnan also ordered measures for uninterrupted power supply during the festivities and urged devotees to cooperate by disposing of waste only in designated areas.

