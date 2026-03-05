Major accident averted at railway station in Telangana after wheel failure

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted at Jammikunta Railway Station in Karimnagar on Thursday, March 5, after a wheel on the Hisar Express’ engine broke on the Warangal-Balharshah route.

The accident occurred at around 2:30 am, and the loco pilot acted quickly and stopped the train. The Dakshin Express at Uppal station was halted as a precautionary measure, local reports stated.

“The accident occurred due to a manufacturing defect; there was no criminal involvement. The loco was changed, and the train was on its way at around 6:45 am,” an intelligence official from the Kazipet division told Siasat.com.