Major film studios in Hyderabad issued notices for evading trade license fee

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to two major film studios in Hyderabad for underreporting their business area and paying only a fraction of their mandated trade fee.

According to reports, Annapurna Studios in Banjara Hills, which has a total plinth area of 1,92,066 square feet, has only been paying Rs 49,000 (by declaring only 8,172 square feet) when it should have been paying an annual fee of Rs 11,52 lakh.

On the other hand, Ramanaidu Studios in Filmnagar had declared only 1,903 square feet against the total plinth area of 68,276 square feet. They had been paying only Rs 7,600 when they should have been paying Rs 2.73 lakh.

GHMC has stated that underreporting by these studios over the past several years has resulted in revenue loss for the corporation and has asked both of them to submit their explanations and renew their licenses based on actual commercial areas.