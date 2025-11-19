GHMC extends trade license application period till Dec 20

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has extended the deadline for the application for new/renewal of trade licenses till December 20.

The original deadline for the applications was December 1; however, due to the model code of conduct for the Jubilee Hills by election being in force till November 16, the deadline has been extended by 20 days, stated a press release.

In case of delays after the deadline, a 25 percent penalty will be levied on the original fee amount for applications submitted till February 19, while a 50 percent penalty will be levied for applications submitted after February 20 onwards.

In addition to the licence fee, businesses are also required to pay 10 percent of the total fee rounded up to the next multiple of fifty, to the Telangana Green Fund. This applies to businesses with a trade licence fee under Rs 5,000.

Businesses that pay a trade licence fee of over Rs 5,000 are required to pay a flat Rs 1,000 towards the Telangana Green Fund.

In case a trade is identified as being carried on without a licence, a 100 per cent penalty will be imposed on the trader, followed by a fine every month until the trader obtains a trade licence.

All traders and shop owners are requested to obtain a trade licence through the official GHMC website or at the nearest Mee-seva before December 20.