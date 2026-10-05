Major fire breaks out at scrap godown in Hyderabad’s Royal Colony

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Royal Colony under the Balapur police station limits in the early hours of Monday, October 5, triggering panic among residents in the locality.

The fire reportedly erupted between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at the godown, where large quantities of plastic and iron scrap were stored. The flames quickly spread across the premises, while thick smoke billowed from the godown and engulfed the surrounding area.

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On receiving information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot with multiple fire engines and launched efforts to contain the blaze. Firefighters were working to bring the flames under control.

No casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage to property are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.