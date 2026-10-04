Fire breaks out at two furniture shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least two furniture shops were gutted in a fire accident in Medchal early on Sunday, October 4, at around 1 am.

Flames erupted from one of the shops and quickly spread to the adjacent shop, resulting in thick smoke. Locals immediately alerted the fire department and two fire engines reached the spot and quickly brought it under control.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the fire control room said a distress call was received at 1:22 am. “On information, two engines from Shamirpet and Jidimetla fire stations were deployed,” the officer said.

Police reached the spot and registered a case. The cause of the accident and estimated loss are yet to be ascertained.