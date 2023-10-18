Major fire guts Bengaluru pub, no injuries so far

Prime facie, it appears that a gas leakage in the kitchen of the Mudpipe Hookah Cafe triggered the fire, the police said, adding that the blaze had engulfed the entire pub in no time.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th October 2023 5:12 pm IST
Bangalore fire

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building gutting a pub in the upscale Koramangala locality of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to police, the fire force emergency personnel have rushed to the spot and are extinguishing the blaze.

The personnel are struggling hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.

MS Education Academy

In a desperate bid to save himself from the raging fire, a person caught in the fourth floor, jumped off the building. Fortunately he landed on a tree and was rushed to a hospital.

Prime facie, it appears that a gas leakage in the kitchen of the Mudpipe Hookah Cafe triggered the fire, the police said, adding that the blaze had engulfed the entire pub in no time.

The staff managed to escape the raging inferno.

As the sheets and other equipment of the pub fell onto the parking area, few two-wheelers also caught the fire.

It is also suspected that eight to ten LPG cylinders exploded in the fire, damaging the building badly.

The building also houses a car showroom.

Sadduguntepalya police are investigating the case.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th October 2023 5:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button