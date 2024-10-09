Major jobs notification from electricity dept soon: Telangana dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government has identified vacancies in the electricity department and will soon issue a large notification to fill these positions.

During a review meeting with officials from the combined Khammam and Warangal districts at the Khammam Collectorate on Tuesday, October 8, Bhatti, who also holds the Energy portfolio, stated that the Congress-led government has recognized the vacant posts in the electricity sector since coming to power.

“To enhance electricity supply and increase production, several reforms will be implemented, including filling all vacant positions within the department,” he added.

Bhatti emphasized that citizens can report any issues or demands for bribes by calling 1912, assuring that their complaints will be monitored closely. He praised the dedication of electricity officials and staff during flood situations.

Furthermore, the deputy chief minister revealed plans to establish a college for the ongoing professional development of electricity department personnel.

“The government is strategically working on increasing electricity production, targeting a total of 20,000 megawatts through thermal, solar, hydro, and wind energy sources. Additionally, to provide world-class education to underprivileged students in the state, international integrated gurukuls are being set up, with foundation stones to be laid on October 11 at various locations,” he said.