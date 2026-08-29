Major police reshuffle in Karnataka, 15 IPS officers transferred

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 15 IPS officers in a move aimed at strengthening the administrative and policing machinery across the state.

Among the significant changes, N Shashikumar, who was serving as Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, has been transferred without a new posting. Bhushan Borase has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad.

The government has also made changes at senior levels. ADGP P. Harishekaran has been transferred to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, while ADGP Nanjundaswamy has been posted to the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission. ADGP Divyajyoti Ray has been transferred to the Crime and Technical Services division.

IGP Amit Singh has been posted to the Karnataka State Reserve Police, while IGP R Chetan will take charge of the Western Range, Mangaluru. IGP Nikkam Prakash has been appointed as the Belagavi Police Commissioner.

At the district level, Padmini Sahu has been posted as Superintendent of Police in Chikkaballapur, Sahil Bagla as SP in Koppal and H.N. Mithun as SP in Gadag. Rohan Jagadish has been posted as SP of the Bengaluru South district.

Other transfers include Shivaprakash Devaraj to the Narcotics Control Force, R Srinivasa Gowda to CCB-1 in Bengaluru, Dr Shivakumar to Karnataka Lokayukta and Kushal Choukse to Bengaluru’s administration division.