Major power outage hits Jordan amid heavy snowfall

The polar depression currently gripping Jordan has passed its peak, but its effects are expected to last until Friday.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 28th January 2022 11:40 am IST
A major power outage hit many cities in Jordan after heavy snow blanketed many parts of the country.

The Jordan Electric Power Company said in a statement that falling trees and branches led to power outages on Thursday in 20 main locations affiliated with the company across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

It added that deep snow restricted its services to major locations, adding that there were around 1,300 employees and 400 service machineries were working to restore the power supply disrupted by the snow.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Thursday said that the Ras Munif area in Ajloun in the north saw 34 cm of snow, while in the Sports City region in the national capital of Amman, it amounted to 22 cm.

The JMD said that the snowfall would continue until afternoon hours in the northern and central highlands, but in the southern region, it would last until Friday morning.

