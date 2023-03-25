Major Rakesh Manocha is new GOC of Telangana, Andhra Sub Area

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The general officer who was commissioned into ‘The Grenadiers’ Regiment in 1989 is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he attended the Naval Higher Command course at Goa and Advanced Professional Programme in Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Publication Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.

Manocha has vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley and has commanded his battalion in the desert sector.

The officer also has the unique privilege of raising an independent Infantry Brigade along the Northern borders and has tenanted several staff and instructional appointments in different operational environments.

He has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for Gallantry while serving with the Rashtriya Rifles and Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished services.