Majority hospitals in Telangana running Aarogyasri services: Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department stated that 87 percent of empanelled hospitals are providing Aarogyasri services, while only 13 percent have stopped them.

Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar on Wednesday urged the hospitals on strike to resume services at the earliest.

According to official figures, an average of 844 surgeries per day were conducted under Aarogyasri in the past two weeks, while 799 surgeries were recorded on Wednesday alone.

Also Read Aarogyasri services suspended in Telangana over arrears of Rs 1400 cr

The department said necessary arrangements have been made in government hospitals to ensure patients are not inconvenienced.

Only 62 out of 477 hospitals joined strike: Govt

Across Telangana, 477 hospitals are linked under Aarogyasri, of which only 62 have joined the strike. The remaining 415 private hospitals continue to offer regular services to patients, it added.

Meanwhile, Private Network Hospitals Association president Dr. Rakesh asserted that their strike is still active.

He stated that Aarogyasri, EHS, and JHS services have been completely halted in private hospitals as part of their protest.